Capitol Notes: The RNC was here. What now for the GOP?

By Maayan Silver
Published July 22, 2024 at 9:02 AM CDT
Republicans gathered in Milwaukee last week. Those who attended, like former Superman star Dean Cain, are unified around former President Trump. But what's the plan to expand the base?

GOP former President Donald Trump accepted the expected nomination to be 2024's Republican candidate for president. While Republicans are unified behind him — Democrats find themselves in a much different place after President Joe Biden exited the race this past weekend and endorsed his Vice President Kamala Harris — Republicans have issues of their own, especially in a narrowly divided swing state like Wisconsin.

UW-Madison politics professor Barry Burden attended the entire convention in Milwaukee. This week, he sits in for JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, laying out his big takeaways, weighing in on Trump's speech and VP pick, and discussing the impact on Milwaukee.

Maayan Silver
Maayan is a WUWM news reporter.
See stories by Maayan Silver