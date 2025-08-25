Exciting things are happening at WUWM

If you've ever done a major remodel at your house, you know there's a mix of excitement and nerves. The new space is going to be fresh and up to date with the latest, greatest features. But what might be lurking behind that wall?

Something similar is happening at WUWM. We're upgrading the equipment in all five of our studios. It's a major undertaking. It's long over due. And we're grateful that we're able to make this investment in our broadcast operations. Community support is making the work possible. Thank you!

Some daily tasks are being done differently. And we've had to consider how we continue to broadcast all the shows you love without a noticeable disruption.

From Aug. 25 - 29 our local on-air hosts will work on off-air projects while key studios are taken apart and put back together. You won't hear Rachel Owens, Rob Larry or me hosting Morning Edition, Here & Now or All Things Considered during that time.

As long as things go to plan, we'll be back hosting our respective shows after Labor Day. Well kind of...

Other exciting news is that Rob Larry and his wife, Markeita, recently welcomed their first child. We're so happy for them! Rob will be on paternity leave until mid-October.

Until then please welcome Graham Thomas as the local host of All Things Considered. Graham spent about four weeks training with me, Rachel and Rob to prepare to step in. He quickly learned all the things that go into hosting, which is way beyond just "talking on the radio."

We'll welcome visitors to see the work plus our timeline of the history of WUWM during Doors Open on Saturday, Sept. 27 between 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Hope to see you there!

