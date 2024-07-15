How the MPD has prepared for the RNC in Milwaukee

The Republican National Convention is underway in Milwaukee. The city’s preparation for the four-day event includes a heightened police presence and an increase in security measures.

Groups and public speakers with clashing political views will demonstrate at designated areas near the convention. That’s why the Milwaukee Police Department has trained for how it will monitor crowds and respond to situations.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman shares how the city's law has enforcement has prepared for the RNC.

"We really take the safety of the RNC, but also, the entire city, seriously. We are really leaning into the plans and the resources. As I always say, you can't plan for everything. But we really got some really great working relationships, great teamwork going on and we are going to do everything in our power to ensure that we have safety for the city," explains Norman.

Some of those resources include a substantial presence from the MPD but also personnel from agencies across the state and country. With so many moving parts, Norman emphasizes the importance of regular and clear communication.

The city is expecting around 50,000 people in the downtown area during the convention. And a big topic of concern for many Milwaukeeans is safety during the event. "So, understandable in regards to [those] concerns," says Norman. "I believe that we should always be aware of all particular challenges or issues, ... I'm not going to accept property destruction or physical harm to people. That is not going to be acceptable."

He continues, "I know that there is a lot of concern circling around RNC, but I want to remind your listeners and just our public in regards to that this is not new for us of dealing with large crowds, dealing with situations that have a number of different challenges. ... But we just want everyone to be respectful to, so to speak, stay in your lane and you know, don't destroy anything and don't hurt anybody."