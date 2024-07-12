As the RNC comes to Milwaukee, some say, 'It's not red or blue, it's green'

Milwaukee may be best known nationally as an industrial town, with breweries, Harley motorcycles … and Democrats. However, in just a few days, it rolls out the welcome mat to tens of thousands of Republicans, gathering for their national political convention. City leaders say Milwaukee is ready, after years of preparing for its moment in the political spotlight.

“We are absolutely rolling out the carpet for our visitors here in Milwaukee,” says Erica Green, director of the public space initiative with the downtown Business Improvement District. She says there’s been lots of sprucing up.

In Milwaukee’s downtown these days, buses whiz by, as does the Hop—the modern streetcar line. On one corner there’s several buildings decorated with green vines and red, white and blue faux flowers, part of the city’s beautification efforts. “A lot of what we've done here in the heart of the city is simply add the cherry on top,” says Green.

She’s also hoping visitors take those downtown buses, Bublr Bikes, and other public transportation to neighborhoods outside of the downtown area.

Four years ago, Democrats were going to host their convention in Milwaukee, but COVID squelched that possibility. Now, the Fiserv Forum —where the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team plays— has been transformed for the RNC.

It’s expected to bring a sizable crew to Brew City, says Omar Sheik, who’s on the RNC host committee. “You have 8,000 delegates, you have 15,000 members of the media. And then what do you have beyond that? 30, 40,000 people, 50,000 people. I mean, it's gonna be a lot of people in town.”

With a lot of Republicans in a Democratic city — it’s a bit of political bipartisanship.

That’s after months, even years, of Republican complaints —both in the state and nationally— over how the deep blue city governs itself, runs elections and handles crime.

This conversation became amplified when Punchbowl News reported that GOP Former President Donald Trump made disparaging remarks about Milwaukee to a group of House Republicans.

That controversy irked Matt Wild, co-founder of the digital news site, Milwaukee Record.

Wild says he was first excited about the RNC coming to town after the chance to host the DNC fizzled.

“I was like, ‘Oh, good. This is a do over.’ As time went on, it was like, ‘Wait a minute. Why should we be hosting this political party who seems to have nothing but contempt for the very city that they want to throw their little party at?'” he says.

Republicans worked to smooth over the controversy over Trump’s reported comments, saying no one was criticizing the city itself. Visit Milwaukee, the city’s tourism arm, has been marketing the city’s lakefront beaches, vibrant local food scene and cultural diversity to make sure people who visit or see media coverage consider the city a destination for future trips or conventions.

Best case scenario — the city gets $200 million in economic impact from the RNC … in the form of spending on hotels, bars and restaurants, and booking of event spaces.

But not everybody is convinced. Paul Johnson, or “PJ” is making an old fashioned at Wolski’s, a classic Milwaukee tavern in Brady Street neighborhood. He’s been a bartender there for 34 years.

He says it’ll be a big summer for dive-bar hopping in Milwaukee, but not necessarily because of the convention. “We're definitely hoping to get some business for it. We've been in contact with a lot of people, but it's all kind of hushed right now, no one knows the impact because we’ve never been in that situation before.”

And there are others concerned about traffic and parking or any contentious protests that might occur.

But Mike Buhr had a more easygoing approach. He was sitting at Wolski’s with a buddy and a Pabst Blue Ribbon beer. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the RNC or the DNC, or whatever they have here. It’s good for the city!” he says.

And Visit Milwaukee’s Claire Koenig says there’s also some context that shouldn’t be forgotten. “When we bid on this, it was post-pandemic, we were doing everything we can to get more visitors in our hospitality businesses to help them just survive,” she explains.

She says there’s a common phrase in Milwaukee these days: “It’s not red or blue, it’s green.”

