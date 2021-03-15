-
An investigation has begun into why a shooter decided to kill two co-workers at the Roundy's Distribution Center in Oconomowoc.
-
Minneapolis will pay a record sum to the family of George Floyd, who sued the city and police officers over his May 2020 death in police custody.
-
On Monday afternoon dozens of activists gathered outside the Milwaukee County Safety Building in Milwaukee downtown for a rally. They are seeking a…
-
The criminal case concerning Michael Mattioli, a former Milwaukee police officer who is charged with reckless homicide in the death of Joel Acevedo, for…
-
There will be a hearing Monday in the homicide case against former Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli. Mattioli is charged with reckless homicide…
-
On Sep. 6, 1861, George Marshall Clark was lynched on the northwest corner of Buffalo and Water Streets in Milwaukee — becoming the only Black victim of…
-
The former chairman of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission has resigned amid an ethics investigation.Steven DeVougas submitted his resignation letter…
-
George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police set off a firestorm of protest around the country and world. But it certainly wasn’t the first…
-
After the police killing of George Floyd in May of 2020, the idea of defunding the police swept across the country. But well before that in the summer of…
-
Two Republican lawmakers introduced legislation Wednesday designed to reform police use-of-force policies and investigations, including proposals that…