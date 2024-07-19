Trump asks for Milwaukee's vote as Republican National Convention ends

GOP Presidential nominee Donald Trump threw in some Wisconsin references during his acceptance speech Thursday night at the Republican National Convention.

After referring to crime problems in Milwaukee a few weeks ago and labeling it a "horrible city," Trump changed his tune in front of convention delegates — including Wisconsin ones wearing foam cheeseheads.

“And a very special thank you to the extraordinary people of Milwaukee and the great state (of Wisconsin.) Oh, there they are. There they are. You are so easy to spot," Trump joked.

Trump then said the Green Bay Packers are going to have a good team this coming season—before turning to convention spending and politics.

“And by the way, Wisconsin, we are spending over $250 million here, creating jobs and other economic development all over the place. I hope you remember this in November and give us your vote! I am trying to buy your vote. I’ll be honest about that!" Trump exclaimed to applause.

In other parts of Trump’s speech, he called for national unity, but kept up his attacks on President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

The Biden/Harris campaign replied its been holding organizing events across the state, including in Greenfield and Shorewood and says Trump is proposing to "rip away abortion rights, and undermine democracy."

The Democratic National Convention is about a month away, just down the road in Chicago.

