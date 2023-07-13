© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Monthly with Mosley

Monthly with Mosley

Each month, Derek Mosley joins Lake Effect to recommend restaurants, unpack the legal system and share personal research of Black history.

Mosley is director of Marquette University Law School's Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education, and before that was a Milwaukee Municipal Court judge.