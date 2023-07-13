-
Mary Ann Labuche was born into enslavement. Until Fort Crawford was built in 1816, she held the title of the only doctor in Wisconsin.
Prejudice practices turned what should have been a benefit into a barrier for many Black U.S. veterans.
Derek Mosely, director of the Lubar Center, and Shary Tran, the co-founder of ElevAsian, speak on the dinner and the motivation behind hosting it.
Black Lens explores rich history of African American food culture with 'For the Soul' narrated tastingDerek Mosely, director of Marquette University’s Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education, talks about the rich history of African American food culture that helped shape the upcoming event, "For the Soul: A Narrated Tasting & Conversation."
You may have heard the name, Ruby Bridges, who at the age of six desegregated an all-white elementary school. But there were three other girls who had the same experience. For this edition of Monthly with Mosley, we dive into the forgotten histories of Gail Etienne, Tessie Prevost, and Leona Tate, who along with Ruby Bridges, desegregated their schools.
Judge Derek Mosley shares his favorite experiences for gift ideas for this holiday season.
The Sears Catalog changed how Americans purchased goods and unintentionally created a new, equal buying experience for Black Americans in the Jim Crow South. Monthly with Mosley is a segment on Lake Effect with Judge Derek Mosley and he shares more about this topic.
Judge Derek Mosley joins Lake Effect to share some holiday clothing apparel and a service to assist you with an outdoor fall activity.
Monthly with Mosley features Judge Derek Mosley. He joins Lake Effect every month to share restaurant recommendations, unpack our legal system, and share his personal research on Black history. This month he shares a snack pick and a place to visit in Milwaukee.
Judge Derek Mosley is well known for his role as a municipal court judge for the City of Milwaukee. But, you also might know him as one of Milwaukee’s food influencers.