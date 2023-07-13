You may have heard the name, Ruby Bridges, who at the age of six desegregated an all-white elementary school. But there were three other girls who had the same experience. For this edition of Monthly with Mosley, we dive into the forgotten histories of Gail Etienne, Tessie Prevost, and Leona Tate, who along with Ruby Bridges, desegregated their schools.

