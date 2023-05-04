Lubar Law School partners with ElevAsian to host 'Asian Heritage Dinner'

Marquette University Law School’s Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education is partnering with ElevAsian for an “Asian Heritage Dinner” this weekend.

It's the second in the Center's Heritage Dinner series. Its goal is to explore the rich history of Asian food culture in American cuisine while encouraging people to socialize and learn from one another over dinner made by local chefs.

Derek Mosely is the director of the Lubar Center, and Shary Tran is the co-founder of ElevAsian. They both share more about this weekend’s food and fellowship event.

Mosley says this event was shaped by the success of the previous food tasting that celebrated Black Culture. Both events have been highly successful, as they promptly sold out.

Tran explains the relationship between the Lubar Center and ElevAsian is based on their relationship with Mosley. Tran says, "We feel that breaking bread is a great way to build bridges. Food is the gateway to culture and understanding about another. So, anytime we have the opportunity to marry those two opportunities, it's great. So, I think the food that we're sharing at this event is really gonna help tell the story about Asian culture in America."