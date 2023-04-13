Meat on the Street is the new cafe operator for the Milwaukee Public Museum

Meat on the Street started in 2014 as a single food truck serving up Filipino-style cuisine. Known for their signature dishes such as kabobs, egg rolls and lumpia, Meat on the Street grew to a brick and mortar location in the Eleven25 building in 2016 and also added catering.

Their growth continues now as the new cafe operator at the Milwaukee Public Museum. The announcement was made in February and Meat on the Street has settled into their new home, expanded their food menu and also operates the museum’s coffee kiosk.

It's an opportunity that Meat on the Street co-founder and co-owner Alexa Alfaro has been waiting on for a while. Meat on the Street had outgrown their previous 500-square-foot kitchen and needed a bigger space to continue their growth.

Courtesy of Michelle Maternowski / Meat on the Street food truck at an event in 2015.

After seeing the museum's space and having some informal conversations, Alfaro and her team decided that the move was necessary and committed to landing it. "We were so determined to get it that there there was no Plan B. This was the only outcome we could have wanted," she says.

They now have 2,000 square feet of kitchen space with an additional 2,000 square feet of storage space, three food stalls and a coffee kiosk to operate out of. They've also made some additions to their menu to include some more traditional American foods like chicken tenders, French fries and sliders along with some child-centered foods like mini pancakes, peanut butter sandwiches and grilled sandwiches.

Patrons don't need to purchase a museum ticket to eat at the new location. Meat on the Street's contract with the museum is for the next three and a half years. Alfaro also stresses her establishment is not in the new Milwaukee Public Museum — that facility has not broken ground yet and is expected to open in 2026.