Monthly with Mosley: Mosley's favorite things to give

For this holiday season, Judge Derek Mosley has compiled a list of his favorite things to give, a nod to Oprah William's gift giveaway presentations. He calls it Mosley's favorite things and this year's list is comprised of gifting experiences as opposed to physical, tangible gifts.

Here are this month's gift experience ideas from Mosley's favorite things:

1. School of Iron with Milwaukee Blacksmith 140 w. Oklahoma Ave., Building 24 Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

Mosley explains, "It's a one-day, four-hour class where you go to the location on the Southside of Milwaukee and you meet with the first family of blacksmiths here in Milwaukee and you learn the art and basics of forging [metal] and then you get to make things that you get to keep."

Derek Mosley / Milwaukee Blacksmith

2. Candle Making by Glassnote Candle bar 524 S 2nd St fl 2, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Mosley says, "You get to either make your own concoction of scents, or you can use their scents and then you create your own candle and they give you the actual candle." He adds, "You get to sit and enjoy some craft cocktails and craft mocktails too so what a great time!"

Derek Mosely / Glassnote Candle bar

3. Drink and Ink with Bayview Printing Company 2702 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207

Mosley expounds, "You learn how to to use the 100-year old antique printing press. And you put together your own words and sayings. It's BYOB so you get to bring your own drinks, and your own snacks. You create your own posters that you then get to keep."

Derek Mosely / Bayview Printing

Monthly with Mosley features Judge Derek Mosley. He joins Lake Effect every month to share restaurant recommendations, unpack our legal system, and share his personal research on Black history. He is also known as one of Milwaukee’s food influencers. Judge Derek Mosley is also set to become the the new director of Marquette Law School's Lubar Center.