Monthly with Mosley: Chase My Creations and the Packed Picnic Company

Judge Derek Mosley joins Lake Effect to recommend two Milwaukee women-owned businesses to check out.

For a locally-owned and operated clothing apparel line, Mosley recommends Chase My Creations. "[This] Black woman owned business, which focuses on apparel, gear for pets, kids [and] things of that nature, and their focus is racial justice, women empowerment, pride," he says.

Mosley highly recommends their Halloween-themed collection — featuring a black t-shirt with a white ghost and reads, "Boo, don't be racist" and another orange t-shirt that says, "Racism is scary." "I absolutely love [them]," he says.

A goal of Chase My Creations, owned by Chloe Longmire, is to make Milwaukee a better place through its recognition program, called the Justice Crusader of the Month. The person selected is featured on the company's website and receives a custom t-shirt with their name and picture on it. Mosley applauds Longmire's efforts and says, "She is doing great things in Milwaukee."

Mosley, who enjoys going on fall picnics because fall equals fewer bugs, also endorses The Packed Picnic Company for picnic outings. This company sets up and tears down outdoor picnics for their customers.

Operating in over 100 Milwaukee County parks, The Packed Picnic Company supplies everything needed for a picnic. "So that means the mats, the blankets, the pillows, the tables, the cutlery, the glasses [and] a bluetooth speaker so that you could have your own picnic in the park and you don't have to do anything once it's over," he shares.

Mosley adds, "You get two hours. You socialize [and] have fun. [They] even supply some charcuterie if you want that, or you could bring your own food. But once you're done with your two hours, you get up and just walk away and they will pick everything up. How great is that?"

Monthly with Mosley features Judge Derek Mosley. He joins Lake Effect every month to share restaurant recommendations, unpack our legal system, and share his personal research on Black history. Judge Derek Mosley is a municipal court judge for the city of Milwaukee for his day job, and he is also known as one of Milwaukee’s food influencers.