Monthly with Mosley: Explore Milwaukee food and history with Judge Derek Mosley

Judge Derek Mosley is well known for his role as a municipal court judge for the City of Milwaukee. But, you also might know him as one of Milwaukee’s food influencers.

Mosley runs an Instagram page called MKEfoodcourt where he snaps pictures of his meals as well as new places to check out. He also uses the platform to share pieces of Black history.

Mosley will be joining Lake Effect for monthly conversations to share restaurant recommendations, unpack the legal system and personal research of Black history.

This month, Mosley shares his newest find, Pilcrow Coffee. "I love Pilcrow, it's located 416 West Walnut here in the City of Milwaukee. What I love about it is it's a great little tasting room where you can go in and sit down and do work if you want to do that. They are doing some really fantastic things with coffee."

Pilcrow has many interesting flavors of cold brew — from Froot Loops to candy cane — so if you can't decide which flavor to choose, Mosley suggests trying a cold brew flight.

He also recommends checking out ice cream flavors from a Milwaukee-based brand called Crème de Liqueur. They offer custards infused with liquor, and Mosley recommends the Chocolate Brownie Bourbon.

Mosley usually picks them up from the Sendik's Food Mart on Downer Avenue, but they can be found at multiple locations across Wisconsin and Massachusetts.