Korean BBQ Chef Shines Spotlight On Korean Food Culture

Jenee Kim studied food science in South Korea, apprenticed at a friend’s restaurant in Seoul and opened her first restaurant in L.A.’s Koreatown in 2003.

Since then, Park’s BBQ has become one of L.A.’s best Korean restaurants, known for the quality of its meat and for its banchan, or side dishes.

Kim cooks up some signature dishes on a visit by Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson. Forbes magazine recently named Korean flavors a top 2013 food trend.

Guest

Jenee Kim, owner of Park’s BBQ in Los Angeles.

/ / Jenee Kim is owner of Park's BBQ in Los Angeles. (Jeremy Hobson/Here & Now)

/ / Spicy beef soup at Park BBQ in Los Angeles. (Jeremy Hobson/Here & Now)

/ / Grilling beef at Park BBQ in Los Angeles. (Jeremy Hobson/Here & Now)