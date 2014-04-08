© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Bringing The Colorado River Back To Long-Dry Parts Of Mexico

Published April 8, 2014 at 12:50 PM CDT
An eight-week release of water from the Morelos Dam has filled parts of the Colorado River Delta that haven't seen water in nearly two decades, like this spot about 20 miles south of the dam. (Stina Sieg/KJZZ)
An eight-week release of water from the Morelos Dam has filled parts of the Colorado River Delta that haven't seen water in nearly two decades, like this spot about 20 miles south of the dam. (Stina Sieg/KJZZ)

For the first time in almost 20 years, the Colorado River is flowing into northern Mexico through a dam that usually stops it. It’s called a pulse flow — a temporary release of water.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network,Stina Sieg of KJZZ traveled to see the effect it’s having on Mexico’s long-barren delta.

