Duke Bourbon Raises Challenge From University

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Selling American whiskey is all about marketing. You can buy bottles with scenes of prohibition or that evoke the old West, and you may someday see a bottle featuring the image of John Wayne. The actor was known as the duke, and his heirs wants to call their product Duke Bourbon. The only problem is an objection from Duke University - no relation. The school has raised a legal challenge, contending the whiskey would tarnish the Duke name.