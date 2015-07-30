Movie Article Leads Police To Missing Convicted Bank Robber

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Convicted bank robber Jason Stange walked away from a halfway house and promptly auditioned for an indie horror movie. The good news, he got the part playing a deranged doctor. But don't expect him at the premiere because the bad news, Washington State police recognized him on the lam in an article about making the film and promptly arrested him. Now good news, the director says he can really act, and he'll stay in the movie. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.