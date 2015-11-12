© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
When Border Crossing By Foot Is Banned, Ride A Bike

Published November 12, 2015 at 12:52 PM CST
Bikes used by refugees are parked at the Norwegian border crossing station at Storskog after crossing the border from Russia. (Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images)
The numbers aren’t as large as the flow into other European countries, but there are some refugees seeking asylum who are making their way into Norway through Russia.

The interesting thing about their story is that they ride bikes across the border to get around the rule that crossing by foot is not allowed. Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan checks in with BBC correspondent Tim Whewell, who has seen this occur.


Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

