Police Pursue Suspects In San Bernardino, Calif.

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

Police in San Bernardino, Calif., about 60 miles east of here, have cornered a black SUV, and we are seeing reports of a shootout with suspects who reportedly killed 14 people. Another 17 have been wounded. Joining us now from San Bernardino is Matt Guilhem. He is a reporter with KVCR. And Matt, can you tell us what's happening at the moment. There are reports of this standoff between police and these shooters.

MATT GUILHEM: Well, I have - I've seen that they are surrounding a vehicle. It's a black car. They apparently found the black SUV which was the seen leaving at the scene of the incident earlier. It's just south of the San Bernardino airport in residential area, but that's really all I've seen. It looks like two dozen law enforcement vehicles are surrounding this black car.

MCEVERS: And police also just recently said that one of the suspected shooters is down. Did you - were you there for that report?

GUILHEM: I've heard that, but I can't confirm that.

MCEVERS: OK, so explain where exactly this is happening right now in San Bernardino.

GUILHEM: Well, this is all going on in sort of a - a sort of downtown-ish area of San Bernardino. The incident earlier happened just north of a very busy downtown business corridor - lots of restaurants, very - arterial hubs of streets. So that's where that was. This incident is now going down just south of the airport, which really isn't much of an airport anymore. It's more of a logistics center with a lot of industrial buildings and warehouses. I'm currently outside of the Arrowhead Regional Medical Hospital, where they've brought several victims. And about 10 minutes or so ago, several vehicles left here with police in tactical gear - just went speeding out with their big guns, body armor. So they must've gone to join the pursuit.

MCEVERS: What're they telling you there at the hospital?

GUILHEM: So far, we have just reports of - at Arrowhead, there have been six people that were confirmed brought here. One of them has been discharged. Five are still being treated, and we are waiting for more information right now.

MCEVERS: OK. And just to update everyone, there is an active scene right now. Police are in pursuit. They have cornered a car that is believed to have suspects in the shooting in San Bernardino. Thank you to Matt Guilhem, who is a reporter with KVCR in San Bernardino. Thanks.

