A new study published this week in the field of senolytics might provide a key to anti-aging. Scientists have found that in using compounds to kill off so-called senescent, or aging, cells, the lifespan and agility of mice increased.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Sharon Begley (@sxbegle), senior science writer at the health and medicine publication STAT.

