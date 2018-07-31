Facebook Removes Accounts, Pages Linked To Coordinated Political Influence Campaign

Facebook announced that it has identified a coordinated and inauthentic political influence campaign ahead of the November midterm elections. The company said it removed at least 32 accounts and pages after an initial investigation.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Kurt Wagner (@KurtWagner8), senior editor of social media at Recode, about the announcement.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.