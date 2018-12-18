Missouri Man Convicted Of Deer Poaching, Must Watch 'Bambi'

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Limited deer hunting is commonly legal. The way a Missouri man did it was not. David Berry and others were convicted of deer poaching, killing hundreds of trophy bucks. Berry faces a prison sentence, and the Springfield News-Leader reports he also gets sensitivity training of a sort. The judge says that while in jail, he must watch the movie "Bambi" at least once per month, with the first viewing on or before December 23. It's MORNING EDITION.