© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

French Woman Sets Marathon Record Running In High Heels

Published April 17, 2019 at 6:04 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A French woman prepared for a marathon. Christelle Doyhambehere taped her ankles, put on compression sleeves, running socks and 3-inch heels. France Bleu reports she did this on a challenge from her partner, who dared her to try running in her stylish footwear. She did and set a record. Yes, there's a record for high-heeled marathon running. And when Doyhambehere ran in just over six hours, she beat that record by about an hour and a half. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.