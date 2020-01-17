President Johnson's Impeachment Inspired 'Impeachment Polka'

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

You might call the impeachment process a very complicated dance between both chambers of Congress, but how about a polka?

(SOUNDBITE OF PERFORMANCE OF CHARLES BLAKE'S "IMPEACHMENT POLKA")

(SOUNDBITE OF PERFORMANCE OF CHARLES BLAKE'S "IMPEACHMENT POLKA")

MARTIN: In 1868, President Andrew Johnson was being impeached. According to The Washington Post, a musician named Charles Blake saw an opportunity to cash in with this ditty called "Impeachment Polka." I'm not sure what about the polka explains the emotional ups and downs of impeachment. But, Charles Blake, you do you.