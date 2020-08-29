Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will Jerry Falwell Jr. do next? Maeve Higgins.

MAEVE HIGGINS: All we know is there'll be a second coming.

SAGAL: Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: He'll be the new director of morality at Pornhub.

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: He'll be named president of Cal Poly.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Alonzo Bodden, Maeve Higgins and Mo Rocca. And thanks to all of you for listening. Hey, guys. It's almost the fall. It's another season of doing this all together. I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.