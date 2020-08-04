Tuesday on Lake Effect: Voting By Mail, Ozaukee Youth United, Fit For You

Tuesday on Lake Effect:
As we approach Wisconsin’s fall partisan primary, we learn about the best practices for voting by mail. Then, we hear from a newly-formed group of young activists in Ozaukee County who are organizing events to promote racial justice. Then our Fit For You segment addresses how to exercise safely with a mask on. Plus, an essay explores what we learn from our parents.
Guests:
- Neil Albrecht, former executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission
- Natalie Peters and Nathan Baker, founders of Ozaukee Youth United
- Dr. Sandra Hunter, director of the Athletic and Human Performance Research Center
- Jan Wilberg, writer and community activist