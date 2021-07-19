Monday on Lake Effect: American Rescue Plan Funds, Reconnecting Milwaukee Neighborhoods, Ayurveda, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from two local organizations on how they’d like the American Rescue Plan money to be spent in Milwaukee. Then, look at the different projects that have helped mend connections between Milwaukee neighborhoods divided by highways. We learn about the practice of Ayurveda and the different ways it can benefit the body. We bring you the latest Bubbler Talk, plus learn about the Milwaukee County Zoo’s plan to vaccinate animals and protect them from COVID-19.
Guests:
- Paul Vang, civic engagement director at the Hmong American Women’s Association; Markasa Tucker, executive director of the African American Roundtable
- Tom Daykin, reporter covering commercial real estate for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Rima Shah, owner of Diva Ayurveda
- Bubbler Talk
- Dr. Pamela Govett, the senior staff veterinarian at the Milwaukee County Zoo