Monday on Lake Effect: American Rescue Plan Funds, Reconnecting Milwaukee Neighborhoods, Ayurveda, Bubbler Talk

Today on Lake Effect, we hear from two local organizations on how they’d like the American Rescue Plan money to be spent in Milwaukee. Then, look at the different projects that have helped mend connections between Milwaukee neighborhoods divided by highways. We learn about the practice of Ayurveda and the different ways it can benefit the body. We bring you the latest Bubbler Talk, plus learn about the Milwaukee County Zoo’s plan to vaccinate animals and protect them from COVID-19.

