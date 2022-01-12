Wednesday on Lake Effect: 'The Steal' book, Milwaukee's Guest House, pandemic teaching, flapper culture

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the new book ‘The Steal,’ which profiles the people who attempted to overturn the 2020 election and those who stopped it. Then, learn what makes the Guest House unique in its approach to addressing homelessness in Milwaukee. We look at how the pandemic has impacted teaching and learn about the restaurant Twisted Plants. Plus, explore flapper culture in 1920s Milwaukee, the country’s first youth culture, and the historic events that led to it.

