Wednesday on Lake Effect: 'The Steal' book, Milwaukee's Guest House, pandemic teaching, flapper culture
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the new book ‘The Steal,’ which profiles the people who attempted to overturn the 2020 election and those who stopped it. Then, learn what makes the Guest House unique in its approach to addressing homelessness in Milwaukee. We look at how the pandemic has impacted teaching and learn about the restaurant Twisted Plants. Plus, explore flapper culture in 1920s Milwaukee, the country’s first youth culture, and the historic events that led to it.
Guests:
- Mark Bowden and Matthew Teague, authors of The Steal: The attempt to overturn the 2020 election and the people who stopped it
- Mike Williams, president and CEO of the Guest House
- Alan Borsuk, senior fellow in law and public policy at Marquette University’s Law School
- Arielle and Brandon Hawthorne, owners of Twisted Plants
- Matthew Prigge, writer and historian