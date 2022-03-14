Monday on Lake Effect: Afghan activist in Milwaukee, 'Speaking Of...' podcast, Bubbler Talk, challenging agism

Today on Lake Effect, we explore the life and work of Afghan women’s rights activist Maryam Durani, who has resettled in Milwaukee. Then, hear from journalists who want to make public media more personal in a new podcast from Milwaukee PBS. Bubbler Talk explores the history of the Washington Park bandshell. Plus, we look at the impact of agism and how to reshape our own perceptions of aging. And we get advice from a local luminary involved in the Everyday Women's Wisdom project.

