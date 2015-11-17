Paris Pauses To Remember Those Killed In Friday's Massacre

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning from Paris. The city yesterday paused for a moment of silence to remember the 129 people killed in Friday's massacre. President François Hollande was with students at the Sorbonne University. People stopped to honor the dead in metro stations, at makeshift memorials and at sites like the Eiffel Tower, as well as our own hotel. The housekeeping staff came down from their floors to the lobby and joined employees from the front desk and restaurant, all huddled together sharing silence and a few tears. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.