The star of Eurovision-winning band Måneskin continues to rise with new album

By Ari Shapiro,
Lee HaleChristopher Intagliata
Published January 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Damiano David and Victoria De Angelis of the Grammy-nominated Italian rock group Måneskin about their new album Rush!

