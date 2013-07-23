Lucius On Mountain Stage

Lucius makes its first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown. Led by singers Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe, Lucius mixes eerily tight vocals with lush instrumentation for a sound that's won fans everywhere from Seventeenmagazine to Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman.

Most of Lucius' singing isn't harmonies, but rather true dual lead vocals courtesy of Laessig and Wolfe. The pair sings nearly every line in tandem, creating a spooky doubling effect that really adds to the band's carefully crafted indie-pop. Danny Molad and Peter Lalish (formerly of Elizabeth & The Catapult) provide percussion, guitar and bass, along with guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Burri.

Set List

"Go Home"

"Don't Just Sit There"

"How Loud Your Heart Gets"

"Two Of Us"

"Turn It Around"

