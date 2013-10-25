Ann Delisi On World Cafe

To find out about up-and-coming local bands for our Sense of Place stop in Detroit, we went straight to one of the city's best-known sources: Ann Delisi, host of Ann Delisi's Essential Music on NPR member station WDET-FM.

A close observer of Detroit's music scene for many years, Delisi picked five bands to feature — and their diverse sounds may surprise you. On this episode, listeners will hear from atmospheric roots rockers American Mars; Fur, who had their music licensed by the TV drama Homeland; Blair Alise & the Bombshells, whose lead singer is 16 years old; the sibling duo Flint Eastwood; and the acoustic band The Appleseed Collective.

