Random Questions With: Delia Ephron

Is your foodie sister-in-law insisting that everyone "elevate" the next family potluck by bringing fancier dishes? Never fear. We asked V.I.P. Delia Ephron for advice on how to handle this and other tricky family situations. Luckily, the author of Sister Mother Husband Dog comes from a large family of writers (she and her sister, Nora Ephron, co-wrote and produced You've Got Mail andSleepless In Seattle) and knows which situations require diplomacy, and which call for more "creative" solutions.

This story originally ran on February 13, 2014.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.