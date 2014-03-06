KCRW Presents: KINS

The members of KINS come from different parts of Australia and the U.K., but now call Brighton home. They each bring different influences to the table, and clearly relish the idea of crafting a unique sound that defies categorization, much like their fellow Brits in Alt-J. KINS' members strive to explore new sonic boundaries, and they succeed mightily in their song "Mockasin's."

Watch Morning Becomes Eclectic's entire session with KINS on KCRW.com.

