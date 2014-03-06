© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

KCRW Presents: KINS

KCRW | By Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director
Published March 6, 2014 at 7:00 AM CST

The members of KINS come from different parts of Australia and the U.K., but now call Brighton home. They each bring different influences to the table, and clearly relish the idea of crafting a unique sound that defies categorization, much like their fellow Brits in Alt-J. KINS' members strive to explore new sonic boundaries, and they succeed mightily in their song "Mockasin's."

Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director