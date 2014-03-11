Not in Austin? Hear Alt.Latino's SXAmericas Mix

This week Felix and I are heading over to one of our favorite places in the whole world — Austin, Texas — to meet up with some of our favorite musicians, watch some great live shows and, if Tio Felix has his way, eat a lot of Tex-Mex. Later today we'll be DJing a little get-together, and one of the highlights of this trip will certainly be our show with Chilean rapper Ana Tijoux. She's one of the best and brightest in Latin music today, and she has a stellar new record coming out, which you can listen to exclusively here.

We hope you can make it to SXSW and hang out with us, but if you can't, we've got your back with this list of songs — a sample of what we'll be spinning at tonight's event.

And you can listen to Alt.Latino Radio via the link above.

