Patty Griffin On World Cafe

Our Sense of Place stop in Austin continues today with longtime resident and singer-songwriter Patty Griffin. In late 2013, Griffin finally saw the release of her album Silver Bell. It was recorded in 2000 as the follow-up to her second album, Flaming Red, but was shelved by her record company. Yet its songs certainly got out — The Dixie Chicks recorded "Truth #2" and "Top of the World" for their Grammy-winning 2002 album Home.

Griffin's career has flourished since then with many successes, including winning an unexpected gospel Grammy in 2010 for her album Downtown Church. Today we'll talk about her home in Austin, hear songs from Silver Bell and an unreleased new song at the piano. You can see video at .

