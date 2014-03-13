SXSW Spotlight On Austin Music History

Longtime Austin resident Jody Denberg, who is at least somewhat responsible for Austin's musical tastes as the program director of KGSR radio for 19 years, is our guest for this Sense of Place episode. KGSR was and is a commercial station playing music, much like public station KUTX, where Denberg works today. Although he was born in New York, he is with us to talk about the musical history of his adopted home. He engagingly brings a fan's perspective.

