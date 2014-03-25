Ed Kowalczyk On Mountain Stage

Ed Kowalczyk makes his first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at West Virginia University's Creative Arts Center in Morgantown.

The founding member, songwriter and former lead singer of Live, Kowalczyk is responsible for some of the biggest hits of the 1990s. "I Alone" and "Lightning Crashes" were inescapable staples on radio and MTV, as well as countless mix tapes.

In 2009, Kowalczyk began his journey as a solo artist. His first release, Alive, spawned a world tour, and his follow-up (The Flood and the Mercy) features contributions from R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck and Rachael Yamagata. For his Mountain Stage debut, Kowalczyk plays an intimate solo acoustic set featuring new material and old favorites.

Set List

"All That I Wanted"

"Bottle Of Anything"

"Seven"

"I Alone"

"Lightning Crashes"

