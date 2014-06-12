KCRW Presents: First Aid Kit

The Swedish folk-pop duo First Aid Kit has been a KCRW mainstay since "Hard Believer," the first single from the band's debut record Big Black & The Blue a few years ago. Fast-forward two full-length albums later, and the Söderberg sisters have reenlisted the help of producer Mike Mogis for their now-signature two-part harmonies and carefully crafted Nashville pop.

Just before the release of Stay Gold, First Aid Kit joined us in the studio and performed the album's title track, which you can watch here.

