James Williamson On World Cafe

Today's guest on World Cafe is guitarist James Williamson, who was a live guitarist for legendary Detroit rock band The Stooges after the release of 1970's Fun Houseand co-wrote 1973's Raw Powerwith Iggy Pop.

In 1974, Williamson began work with the group on a fourth album, Re-Licked, but the record was never released. A reconstruction of that lost album comes out Tuesday, put together by Williamson with guest vocalists, including Ariel Pink and Mark Lanegan. Hear two songs from that album and a Stooges classic on today's episode.

