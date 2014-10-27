© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
James Williamson On World Cafe

XPN
Published October 27, 2014 at 3:27 PM CDT
James Williamson.
James Williamson.

Today's guest on World Cafe is guitarist James Williamson, who was a live guitarist for legendary Detroit rock band The Stooges after the release of 1970's Fun Houseand co-wrote 1973's Raw Powerwith Iggy Pop.

In 1974, Williamson began work with the group on a fourth album, Re-Licked, but the record was never released. A reconstruction of that lost album comes out Tuesday, put together by Williamson with guest vocalists, including Ariel Pink and Mark Lanegan. Hear two songs from that album and a Stooges classic on today's episode.

