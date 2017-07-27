Watch Live Performances From XPoNential Music Festival This Weekend

The XPoNential Music Festival, presented by Subaru, offers an unparalleled experience for music discovery. With a lineup of established and up-and-coming artists (many of whom have recently performed World Cafe sessions), the XPoNential Music Festival has been pleasing audiences of all ages for more than a decade at the Camden Waterfront in Camden, N.J.

This year, VuHaus brings you a front-row seat for all of the performances at Wiggins Park. Check out the lineup below, and don't miss the live webcasts here at NPR Music and on VuHaus starting Friday.

Webcast Schedule

All times are displayed in Eastern time and are subject to change.

Friday, July 28

Swift Technique — 4 p.m.

Pinegrove — 4:30 p.m.

Hurry — 5:15 p.m.

Angel Olsen — 5:45 p.m.

Arkells — 6:30 p.m.

Offa Rex (The Decemberists and Olivia Chaney) — 7:15 p.m.

Brownout — 8:20 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

Cliff Hillis — 12 p.m.

The Dove & The Wolf — 12:30 p.m.

Xenia Rubinos — 1:05 p.m.

Foxygen — 1:45 p.m.

The Suffers — 2:30 p.m.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band — 3:20 p.m.

Dave Hause & The Mermaid — 4:10 p.m.

Rhiannon Giddens — 4:55 p.m.

Strand Of Oaks — 5:45 p.m.

Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires — 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, July 30

No Good Sister — 12 p.m.

Hardwork Movement — 12:35 p.m.

Sweet Spirit — 1:10 p.m.

Adia Victoria — 2 p.m.

David Bromberg Quintet — 2:40 p.m.

Joseph — 3:30 p.m.

Hurray For The Riff Raff — 4:15 p.m.

Dream Syndicate — 5:05 p.m.

The Record Company — 5:50 p.m.

Davy Knowles: 6:45 p.m.

Drive-By Truckers: 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit .