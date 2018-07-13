© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Don Byron On Piano Jazz

Published July 13, 2018 at 8:00 AM CDT
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 12: Musician Don Byron attends the screenings of "Letters Home" & "White: A Memoir In Color" during the 2012 New York Jewish Film Festival at The Film Society of Lincoln Center, Walter Reade Theatre on January 12, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Pulitzer Prize finalist and 2007 Guggenheim Fellow Don Byron is a prodigious multi-instrumentalist and composer. One of the most inventive and compelling musicians of his generation, he is credited for reviving interest in the jazz clarinet, his primary instrument. He has presented projects at major music festivals around the world and is known for playing in a wide variety of genres. In this 1999 Piano Jazz session, Byron demonstrates his flexibility and duets with McPartland on "Perdido," "Mood Indigo" and a creative free piece.

Originally broadcast Spring 1999.

Set list:

"Perdido" (Drake, Lengsfelder, Tizol)

"Mood Indigo" (Ellington, Bigard, Mills)

"Klezmer Music" (Traditional)

"Lotus Blossom" (Strayhorn)

"All Too Soon" (Ellington, Sigman)

"Jubilee Stomp" (Ellington)

"Dizzy Fingers" (Confrey)

"Free Piece" (McPartland, Byron)

"Main Stem" (Ellington)

