Denver band Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats played a scorching set of funky soul songs as part of our Apogee Sessions series, including the track, "I'll Be Damned." It's an older song they recorded with producer Richard Swift for the deluxe edition of its latest record Tearing at the Seams. This was only the band's third time playing the song live and it was a hit!

