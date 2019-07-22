© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Lukas Nelson's Message Is Simple: 'Go Play Outside'

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
John Myers
Published July 22, 2019 at 12:45 PM CDT
Lukas Nelson
Lukas Nelson

Since Lukas Nelson's last World Cafe visit with his group, Promise of the Real, he's been busy, to say the least. First, he's been continuing his work as Neil Young's band. Then, he contributed songs and performances to Bradley Cooper's remake of the film A Star is Born with his friend Stefanie Germanotta, a.k.a. Lady Gaga. Now comes the release of his latest record, Turn Off The News (Build A Garden),whichincludes plenty of guests: Neil Young, Shooter Jennings, Margo Price, Randy Houser, and yes, Lukas' dad, Willie Nelson, all appear on the album.

In this session, Lukas talks about the spontaneous nature of his dad's cameo, but first, we get started with a performance of "Bad Case."

Stephen Kallao
John Myers
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
