© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Nuevofest 2019: Silvina Moreno Joins Kevin Johansen On 'Es Como El Día'

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published October 17, 2019 at 1:16 PM CDT

This past July, the annual Nuevofest, an all-ages day-long concert celebrating Latin American music, was held at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. Presented by Afrotaino Productions in collaboration with WXPN, where we produce World Cafe, the concert featured eight artists with musical roots from Puerto Rico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Panama. The day-long Latin alternative performances included sets from the punk-inspired Argentinian music of Tall Juan, Puerto Rico's Los Rivera Destino, the Afro-Colombian sounds of Yanga and others.

Today, we present Kevin Johansen from Buenos Aires, who was joined on stage by singer Silvina Moreno to perform "Es Como El Día" together. Watch that performance in the video above and song "Guacamole" in the video below.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit .

Arts & Culture
Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: and WXPN's .
See stories by Bruce Warren