Arts & Culture

Not My Job: Samin Nosrat Plays Our Game, 'Crosby, Stills, Nash, Acid, Heat'

Published April 11, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT
Chef and writer Samin Nosrat poses for a photo at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on July 29, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

If you are wondering what to do with the 16 cans of pinto beans in your pantry that somebody told you to buy a few weeks ago, Samin Nosrat is here to help. She's a well known cooking teacher, the author of the cookbook Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat and host of the Netflix special of the same name. Her new podcast is called Home Cooking.

We've invited Nosrat to play a game called "Crosby, Stills, Nash, Acid, Heat!" Three questions about Woodstock, the famous music festival.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

