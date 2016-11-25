1 Dead In Nevada Wal-Mart Parking Lot Shooting

A man was fatally shot following a dispute in a Wal-Mart parking lot in Reno, Nevada, on Thanksgiving night, police say.

The incident began about 6 p.m. on Thursday. Local news station KOLO reported that "there was apparently a dispute over a parking spot" and said police characterized the shooting as a road rage incident.

Reno Police said two vehicles stopped near the exit of the parking lot, The Associated Press reported. It said: "Police said both persons involved were armed with weapons and a 33-year-old man was shot dead at the scene."

According to the AP, "investigators say no arrests have been made, but those involved in the shooting have been located. The vehicles and gun have also been recovered."

NPR's messages left with the police department were not immediately returned.

A Wal-Mart associate told NPR the store remained open for Black Friday shopping.

