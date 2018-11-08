© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Economy & Business

All Aboard The Bankmobile!

By Stacey Vanek Smith,
Darius Rafieyan
Published November 8, 2018 at 4:36 PM CST
The mobile banking unit at the Bank of Bird-In-Hand, based in Bird-In-Hand, Pennsylvania.

The Bank of Bird-In-Hand — based in Bird-In-Hand, Pennsylvania — had a problem: a lot of its customers were Amish and couldn't make it to the bank in their horse-drawn buggies. So they decided to bring the bank to them.

Today on the show, we take a ride on the bankmobile, and see how the bank-on-wheels model is changing the way people access financial services far beyond Amish country.

Stacey Vanek Smith
Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money.She's also a correspondent for Planet Money, where she covers business and economics. In this role, Smith has followed economic stories down the muddy back roads of Oklahoma to buy 100 barrels of oil; she's traveled to Pune, India, to track down the man who pitched the country's dramatic currency devaluation to the prime minister; and she's spoken with a North Korean woman who made a small fortune smuggling artificial sweetener in from China.
Darius Rafieyan
Darius Rafieyan joined NPR in 2017 as the founding producer of The Indicator from Planet Money. He has produced stories about infectious disease outbreaks, the world's greatest air salesman, and the economics of Tinder.
