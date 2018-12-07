David Katz: How Can We Address Ocean Plastic Pollution And Poverty At The Same Time?

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episodeCircular.

About David Katz's TED Talk

Millions of tons of plastic flow into the ocean each year. David Katz's Plastic Bank helps turn off the tap — and gives the poor an income source — creating a circular economy around plastic waste.

About David Katz

David Katz is the CEO of Plastic Bank, one of the world's first organizations to create a monetary system around recycled plastic waste. At its collection centers, people can trade in plastic trash for things like cell phone minutes, fuel, or even school tuition.

He has appeared in publications like Forbes, TIMEMagazine, Fast Company, and National Geographic.

He is the winner of the United Nations Lighthouse award for Planetary Health and the Paris Climate Sustainia community award.

