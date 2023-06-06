© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

The SEC unveils 13 charges in a lawsuit against crypto exchange Binance

By Michel Martin,
David Gura
Published June 6, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT

The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed more than a dozen charges against Binance which runs the largest crypto trading site in the world.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Economy & Business
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
David Gura
Based in New York, David Gura is a correspondent on NPR's business desk. His stories are broadcast on NPR's newsmagazines, All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and he regularly guest hosts 1A, a co-production of NPR and WAMU.